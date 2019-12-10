WhatsApp’s top new, upcoming features: Call waiting, Dark Mode, and more

tech

WhatsApp recently introduced call waiting feature for its Android users. The feature, as the name implies, alerts users about an incoming call and gives the option to accept or reject it. The feature was earlier available only to iPhone users. Call waiting functionality, however, isn’t the only new thing in WhatsApp.

Dark Mode

Possibly the most awaited feature on WhatsApp, a Dark Mode will allow users to invert the colour scheme of the app. Hints of Dark Mode have been spotted in the beta versions of WhatsApp on Android and iOS for quite some time. The feature, which appears to be ready for wider roll-out, is still going through some changes.

The most notable change is the addition of battery saver mode. According to recent beta builds, WhatsApp will give users three options – light theme, dark theme, and battery saver mode. The last mode will be available to Android 9 and below smartphones. Smartphones with the latest Android 10 and above will get an option to change the colour scheme depending upon the device colour scheme.

Self-destructing messages

WhatsApp is said to be working on a Snapchat-style self-destructing message feature. As the name suggests, users will be able to retract a message after a certain period of time. Note this feature is separate from the existing “delete for everyone.” According to reports, WhatsApp will give users multiple options of setting time intervals for self-destructing a message - 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month and 1 year.

Multiple devices support

Right now, you can use WhatsApp on only one device at a time. Soon, the company will allow users to run the instant messaging app on more devices with a single account. The process includes WhatsApp giving registration notifications to allow one to activate the same account on another device. Note the feature will be different from WhatsApp Web which essentially mirrors your app on the desktop.