e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Home / Tech

WhatsApp’s top new, upcoming features: Call waiting, Dark Mode, and more

WhatsApp has already introduced call waiting feature for Android users. Here’s what’s next for WhatsApp users.

tech Updated: Dec 10, 2019 19:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
All you need to know about WhatsApp’s top new upcoming features
All you need to know about WhatsApp’s top new upcoming features(Pixabay)
         

WhatsApp recently introduced call waiting feature for its Android users. The feature, as the name implies, alerts users about an incoming call and gives the option to accept or reject it. The feature was earlier available only to iPhone users. Call waiting functionality, however, isn’t the only new thing in WhatsApp.

Dark Mode
Possibly the most awaited feature on WhatsApp, a Dark Mode will allow users to invert the colour scheme of the app. Hints of Dark Mode have been spotted in the beta versions of WhatsApp on Android and iOS for quite some time. The feature, which appears to be ready for wider roll-out, is still going through some changes.

The most notable change is the addition of battery saver mode. According to recent beta builds, WhatsApp will give users three options – light theme, dark theme, and battery saver mode. The last mode will be available to Android 9 and below smartphones. Smartphones with the latest Android 10 and above will get an option to change the colour scheme depending upon the device colour scheme.

Self-destructing messages

WhatsApp is said to be working on a Snapchat-style self-destructing message feature. As the name suggests, users will be able to retract a message after a certain period of time. Note this feature is separate from the existing “delete for everyone.” According to reports, WhatsApp will give users multiple options of setting time intervals for self-destructing a message - 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month and 1 year.

Multiple devices support

Right now, you can use WhatsApp on only one device at a time. Soon, the company will allow users to run the instant messaging app on more devices with a single account. The process includes WhatsApp giving registration notifications to allow one to activate the same account on another device. Note the feature will be different from WhatsApp Web which essentially mirrors your app on the desktop.

tags
top news
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Shiv Sena backed citizenship bill in Lok Sabha. Now it has 2 conditions
Shiv Sena backed citizenship bill in Lok Sabha. Now it has 2 conditions
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
PM Modi’s message after Lok Sabha victory is India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019
PM Modi’s message after Lok Sabha victory is India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Chhapaak trailer: Deepika, Meghna bring another powerful film
Chhapaak trailer: Deepika, Meghna bring another powerful film
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech