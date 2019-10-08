e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

WhatsApp’s two biggest upcoming features Dark Mode, self-destructing messaging explained

WhatsApp is currently working on two exciting features for the app - self-destructing messages and dark mode. Here’s how the two features will work on WhatsApp.

tech Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp new features coming soon.
WhatsApp new features coming soon.(Pixabay)
         

WhatsApp has been abuzz with two new features it’s currently working on. WhatsApp users could soon get self-destructing messages and dark mode. These features are currently in development on WhatsApp beta.

WhatsApp is pretty late with new features as self-destructing messages and dark mode is already available on a number of apps. Popular messaging apps like Telegram and Signal already offer self-destructing messages. As for dark mode, this UI feature has been around on apps like Twitter and YouTube for months now. Instagram also just enabled dark mode on its app.

Here, we’ll talk about how self-destructing messages and dark mode will work on WhatsApp.

Self-destructing messages

This feature will enable messages to automatically disappear from chats after a set interval of time. Currently available for group chats, WhatsApp users can choose messages to disappear after 5 seconds, 1 hour, 1 day, 7 days or 30 days. Once this is enabled all messages in that will self-destruct after the scheduled time. Unlike ‘Delete for Everyone’, this feature will not leave any trace of messages deleted in the chat.

WhatsApp dark mode.
WhatsApp dark mode. ( WABetaInfo )

Dark mode

News about WhatsApp dark mode has been doing rounds since last year. What started as a rumour eventually showed up in some beta updates of WhatsApp. A new update now shows WhatsApp has made more developments on dark mode. As spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp dark mode shows a ‘blue night’ colour background. Text colour is however still not optimised for dark mode on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp will give users the choice to switch from light theme to dark theme. Users can also choose system default which will automatically change according to the phone’s dark theme or light theme.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 12:42 IST

tags
top news
Mob lynching not intrinsic to India, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Mob lynching not intrinsic to India, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Oct 08, 2019 11:19 IST
Balakot hero Abhinandan Varthaman leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Balakot hero Abhinandan Varthaman leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Oct 08, 2019 12:39 IST
Major shift in govt’s way of handling terror attacks, says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Major shift in govt’s way of handling terror attacks, says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Oct 08, 2019 12:36 IST
The plane crash that helped one man take over a nation
The plane crash that helped one man take over a nation
Oct 08, 2019 11:39 IST
Don’t let ‘mann ki baat’ turn into ‘maun ki baat’: Tharoor writes to PM
Don’t let ‘mann ki baat’ turn into ‘maun ki baat’: Tharoor writes to PM
Oct 08, 2019 09:53 IST
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Oct 08, 2019 11:56 IST
Confusion over SPG cover for Gandhis, ally cries foul
Confusion over SPG cover for Gandhis, ally cries foul
Oct 08, 2019 06:04 IST
Why some Indian hotels are checking out of Oyo
Why some Indian hotels are checking out of Oyo
Oct 08, 2019 06:46 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech