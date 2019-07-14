WhatsApp’s 5 upcoming features that will make the app more interesting

tech

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:30 IST

WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging app in the world. Over the years, WhatsApp has continued to add new and interesting features without compromising on ease-of-use. The Facebook-owned firm is now working on more new features that are set to make the app more interesting and convenient.

Dark Mode

Dark Mode is one of the most anticipated features on WhatsApp. The feature has been often spotted in the beta versions of the app. The Dark Mode inverts the colours to help reduce strain on eyes, especially after sunset. Google has already added the feature on some of its key applications including Chrome browser and YouTube. Apple introduced system-wide Dark Mode with iOS 13. WhatsApp is also expected to add the feature sooner or later.

Quick Edit Media

WhatsApp is working on a “quick edit media” feature. Spotted in the recent beta version of the app, the feature allows users to make changes to media files sent or received. Note the feature is different from the existing edit tools that WhatsApp provides. According to WABetainfo, a website that monitors the latest changes to WhatsApp, users can edit the media in-chat and share directly.

More forwarded info

In a bid to fight fake news and misinformation on its platform, WhatsApp last year added a “forwarded” label on messages that have been forwarded by the sender. The company is now going to improve this feature by adding a “frequently forwarded” label. Whatsapp is also working on a new feature that will tell how many times a message has been forwarded. The feature is expected to be part of the info section which tells when the message was delivered and when it was read.

In the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.189 update, WhatsApp is working on a QR Code shortcut (it's not visible yet).

The feature will be (obviously, you know 😅) enabled in future. pic.twitter.com/pcBmc3TVuU — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 1, 2019

QR code

WhatsApp is making it easier to add a new contact through QR codes. Expected to launch very soon, WhatsApp’s QR code is said to be very similar to nametags on Instagram. Each user will receive a unique QR code which can be shared with others. WhatsApp already uses QR code for WhatsApp Web that mirrors the phone version.

Hide muted status

Similar to Facebook’s unfollow, WhatsApp’s ‘hide muted status’ the feature doesn’t completely block a contact just hide from the Status feed. Right now, even if you mute a status, a faded version appears at the bottom of the feed. The company is reportedly improving the feature by removing the muted Status feed altogether.

WATCH: Facebook Libra Crypto 101

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 18:30 IST