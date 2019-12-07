WhatsApp’s upcoming features: Dark mode, self-destructing messages and more

tech

WhatsApp’s recent beta updates showed new and upcoming features on the messaging app. WhatsApp has also updated its Android and iOS apps with new features like fingerprint lock and group privacy settings. WhatsApp is also working on features like dark mode and “disappearing messages” which have been highly requested for by users.

In the recent WhatsApp beta updates we saw developments on dark mode and self-destructing messages. The updates showed instances of multiple platform support for WhatsApp. Here’s a look at what’s upcoming on WhatsApp.

Dark mode

Dark mode gets a mention in almost every new WhatsApp beta update. The recent ones showed how WhatsApp will be offered for users once it’s released. WhatsApp dark mode will have three options of battery saver (Android 9 and above), light theme and dark theme. On battery saver dark mode will automatically turn on WhatsApp. Light theme is a lighter version of dark mode on WhatsApp, while dark theme is the darker one,

Disappearing messages

On WhatsApp this feature will be called “Delete messages”. This feature self-destructs messages in chats. Users can set time intervals of 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month and 1 year for messages to self-destruct. Until this feature is turned off, messages will disappear from WhatsApp.

Multiple devices support

As the name suggests, WhatsApp could soon allow users to use one account on more than one device. WhatsApp is expected to introduce registration notifications to enable one WhatsApp account on another device. At present, WhatsApp can only be used on one device at a time.