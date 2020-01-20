WhatsApp says it’s sorry for the global outage

tech

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 09:15 IST

WhatsApp on Sunday evening suffered a major outage. WhatsApp users around the globe were unable to share media on the popular messaging platform. Some users also complained about being unable to use the app’s Status feature. Now, the company has apologised to its users for the inconvenience.

“Earlier today, some people may have experienced trouble sending and receiving files on WhatsApp...The issue has since been resolved, we are back to 100% for everyone and we’re sorry for any inconvenience,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to the media.

According to the downdetector, there was a spike in the outages at around 4:15PM on Sunday evening. During this time, users around the globe, including India, Europe, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brazil, were unable to share images, videos, stickers and GIFs on the platform.

The issue lasted for about three hours following which the service resumed normally. WABetaInfo, the blog that tracks developments in the messaging app also tweeted that the server side issues had been resolved and that WhatsApp was back online.

WhatsApp is restoring the service.

The server issue should be fixed now. https://t.co/hWPrd3FKFp — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 19, 2020

Notably, this is not the first time that WhatsApp has suffered such a major outage. Last year in July, all of Facebook’s apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, suffered a major outage that lasted for about 10 hours. During this period users were unable to share media files on the three apps.