WhatsApp self-destructing messages: Latest beta update reveals more details

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 11:33 IST

WhatsApp recently rolled out dark mode for all its users on Android and iOS. Dark mode was one major feature for WhatsApp but the messaging app is working on more features. One that has been rumoured for quite some time is the “delete messages” feature which is essentially self-destructing messages.

There’s a new update on WhatsApp beta where the delete messages feature is highlighted. This feature isn’t available for public beta on WhatsApp so users will not see it yet, WABetaInfo notes. WhatsApp has been working on self-destructing messages which could be called delete messages as per leaks.

The latest WhatsApp beta update shows the delete messages feature for individual chats. It was earlier available only for group chats. What this feature does is it automatically deletes messages based on the time duration selected by the user. WhatsApp gives time duration options for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month and 1 year.

Delete Messages feature on WhatsApp. ( WABetaInfo )

Depending on which one the user chooses, messages will disappear from the chat after that allotted time. Till the user turns this feature off, messages will continue disappearing from the chat. The same is available for group chats as well but here only the admin can use the delete messages feature.

Self-destructing messages aren’t something new and most messaging apps already have this feature. Popular apps like Telegram, Signal and Snapchat offer disappearing messages. But WhatsApp is known to introduce features much later than its competitors. So it will most likely take time for the official rollout of this feature.