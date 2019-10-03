e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

WhatsApp working on self-destructing messaging feature: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp is working on a new feature on its Android app that makes messages disappear. Here’s how the feature works.

tech Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp new feature.
WhatsApp new feature.(Pixabay)
         

WhatsApp could introduce a new feature which would definitely make the app more interesting. With this new feature on WhatsApp messages will disappear from chats.

WhatsApp’s ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature is currently being worked on for its Android app. This feature is now in alpha stage and is expected to release for public beta users soon. WhatsApp already allows users to permanently delete messages on the app. But this new feature will actually erase messages from the chat without having to manually delete it.

Here’s how it works

This feature which is currently available for group chats only will be available as Disappearing Messages on the app. Once you turn this on you can set a schedule for messages to disappear after 5 seconds or 1 hour. So messages sent to the group chat will automatically disappear after the scheduled time.

Unlike ‘Delete for Everyone’, disappearing messages doesn’t leave any trace on the chat. If you permanently delete a message on WhatsApp it leaves a note saying “This message has been deleted”. But with the new feature, it will look like the message never existed.

WhatsApp’s latest feature is one of the many it keeps testing on the app. There are more features like dark mode and hide status updates which are being tested in alpha. Not all features arrive on the stable version of WhatsApp and latest one may not be released too. But for those interested to use unreleased features can do so by joining WhatsApp’s beta programme for Android and iOS.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 14:19 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech