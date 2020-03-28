WhatsApp status videos get restricted to 15 seconds

tech

WhatsApp has restricted status videos to 15 seconds now. You will no longer be able to upload videos longer than 15 seconds. The earlier limit for status video upload was 30 seconds.

You can no longer send videos to WhatsApp Status if they are longer than 16 seconds: only videos having a duration of 15 seconds will be allowed.

This is happening in India and it's probably an initiative to reduce the traffic on the server infrastructures. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 28, 2020

Since this is happening in India, it is being assumed that this move has been put in place to handle traffic pressure on internet servers in the country.

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown that began on March 24.

While most internet servers have said that they are braced to handle the traffic and pressure that is going to come in from a sharp rise in daily usage from people stuck at home and also those who are working from home.

Streaming platforms like Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video have also been asked to lower video quality to reduce pressure on servers and social media sites have also taken the call to lower video resolution on their content to deal with traffic.