Home / Tech / WhatsApp status videos get restricted to 15 seconds

WhatsApp status videos get restricted to 15 seconds

WhatsApp has restricted status videos to 15 seconds now. You will no longer be able to upload videos longer than 15 seconds. The earlier limit for status video upload was 30 seconds.

tech Updated: Mar 28, 2020 19:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FILE PHOTO: Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
FILE PHOTO: Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic(REUTERS)
         



This was spotted by WABetaInfo:

Since this is happening in India, it is being assumed that this move has been put in place to handle traffic pressure on internet servers in the country.

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown that began on March 24.

Also Read: COAI urges subscribers for responsible usage of data to ease burden on telcom infra

While most internet servers have said that they are braced to handle the traffic and pressure that is going to come in from a sharp rise in daily usage from people stuck at home and also those who are working from home.

Streaming platforms like Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video have also been asked to lower video quality to reduce pressure on servers and social media sites have also taken the call to lower video resolution on their content to deal with traffic.

