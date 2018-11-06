WhatsApp stickers: Diwali to Donald Trump, here are top stickers worth downloading

WhatsApp now finally supports stickers. While the application comes with a bunch of pre-loaded stickers, it also lets you download third-party stickers from Google Play store.

We recommend users not to download any third party apps for stickers as they may have adware and may affect the performance of your phone. To get better quality stickers on Google Play Store, search “WAStickersApp”.

Simply install the application and tap on open. Next tap on the plus icon to add to your WhatsApp stickers catalogue. How to download, third-party stickers available on Play Store

There are over a dozen third-party stickers under the search. Here are our top picks.

Diwali stickers

Well, Diwali festival is almost here. Developed by MobilePack, the stickers pack is about 5MB in size. It also comes bundled with Crackers Stickers. From traditional “Dipawali ki Shubhkaamnaye” to Lord Lakshmi, the pack features almost everything related to Diwali theme. Download

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump is also part of the stickers pack. Developed by Piknotech, the pack is less than 1MB in size. It also has the “Make America Great Again.” Download

Here are top third-party stickers for WhatsApp (HT Photo/Screenshot)

Game of Thrones

Winter is here. Not just in Westeros but in India as well. Game of Thrones stickers pack has been developed by Aswin Chandran. It features all the major characters from Game of Thrones including Cerci, Tyrion Lannister, Mountain and even Hodor. Download

Cinema stickers

If you love dropping movie and TV series references in your WhatsApp conversations, Cinema stickers is definitely worth considering. Quite large in size at 7.77MB, the pack features a wide range of popular TV and film characters. Download

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 14:43 IST