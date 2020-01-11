WhatsApp Stickers: Here’s how you create your own stickers

tech

The Stickers feature in WhatsApp lets Android and iOS users send a wide array of stickers to their contacts in chats.

The feature is all the more exciting as WhatsApp users can now create their own personal stickers. There are many ways to create WhatsApp stickers, but the easiest of them all is by downloading apps that allow you to create stickers.

WhatsApp on its webpage has mentioned the best ways to create custom stickers pack. It has named some sample apps with the help of which users can make a few basic changes to the default stickers and submit to App Store or Google Play.

If you want to create your own WhatsApp sticker on your smartphones, follow the steps mentioned below:

- First and foremost go to Google Play Store or App Store and select, download any sticker maker app for WhatsApp

- Select ‘create a new sticker pack’

- Enter the sticker pack’s name and add author if you want to take the credit for creating the stickers

- Users will get to see 30 empty trays or tiles. Tap on empty trays/tiles and add a new sticker

- You will then be given three options click a new photo, select one from your device’s photo gallery, select image from your file manager

- After this, users will be asked to crop or cut the picture with his/her fingertip into a shape of choice

- Once you are done adding and cropping the images, click on ‘yes’ and ‘save’ the sticker

- Users will then be asked for a confirmation on the screen of their devices if they wish to add these stickers to their WhatsApp. One has to accept to enjoy feature on WhatsApp

- A person can open WhatsApp, tap the emoji icon and go to stickers icon at the bottom. Here you will see your new sticker pack as the last one in the list of sticker packs

- To delete a sticker pack, click on the pack, go to three dots icon on top right and select delete.