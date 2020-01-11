e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Tech / WhatsApp Stickers: Here’s how you create your own stickers

WhatsApp Stickers: Here’s how you create your own stickers

The Stickers feature in WhatsApp lets Android and iOS users send a wide array of stickers to their contacts in chats.

tech Updated: Jan 11, 2020 11:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The Stickers feature in WhatsApp lets Android and iOS users send a wide array of stickers to their contacts in chats.
The Stickers feature in WhatsApp lets Android and iOS users send a wide array of stickers to their contacts in chats.(AP)
         

The Stickers feature in WhatsApp lets Android and iOS users send a wide array of stickers to their contacts in chats.

The feature is all the more exciting as WhatsApp users can now create their own personal stickers. There are many ways to create WhatsApp stickers, but the easiest of them all is by downloading apps that allow you to create stickers.

WhatsApp on its webpage has mentioned the best ways to create custom stickers pack. It has named some sample apps with the help of which users can make a few basic changes to the default stickers and submit to App Store or Google Play.

If you want to create your own WhatsApp sticker on your smartphones, follow the steps mentioned below:

- First and foremost go to Google Play Store or App Store and select, download any sticker maker app for WhatsApp

- Select ‘create a new sticker pack’

- Enter the sticker pack’s name and add author if you want to take the credit for creating the stickers

- Users will get to see 30 empty trays or tiles. Tap on empty trays/tiles and add a new sticker

- You will then be given three options click a new photo, select one from your device’s photo gallery, select image from your file manager

- After this, users will be asked to crop or cut the picture with his/her fingertip into a shape of choice

- Once you are done adding and cropping the images, click on ‘yes’ and ‘save’ the sticker

- Users will then be asked for a confirmation on the screen of their devices if they wish to add these stickers to their WhatsApp. One has to accept to enjoy feature on WhatsApp

- A person can open WhatsApp, tap the emoji icon and go to stickers icon at the bottom. Here you will see your new sticker pack as the last one in the list of sticker packs

- To delete a sticker pack, click on the pack, go to three dots icon on top right and select delete.

tags
top news
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Gone in seconds: 2 of 4 Maradu flats brought down by controlled implosion
Gone in seconds: 2 of 4 Maradu flats brought down by controlled implosion
Outsiders involved in JNU violence: V-C Jagadesh Kumar says after police names 9 students
Outsiders involved in JNU violence: V-C Jagadesh Kumar says after police names 9 students
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
‘Something special’: PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit
‘Something special’: PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit
Why it is essential to have women at the table | Opinion
Why it is essential to have women at the table | Opinion
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech