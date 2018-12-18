WhatsApp Stickers: How to create stickers for Android, iOS

WhatsApp stickers arrived late into 2018 but has been one of the hottest features so far. WhatsApp lets users download third-party stickers and create customised ones as well.

WhatsApp comes with a few sticker packs available on the app. Users can tap on the emoji button next to the text bar and select the sticker icon. WhatsApp also has tons of sticker packs available on Play Store and App Store. Here, developers can create their own sticker packs for WhatsApp.

How to create stickers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has sample apps and codes for Android and iOS developers to create sticker packs.

Stickers must have an image with a transparent background.

Stickers should have dimensions of 512x512 pixels.

The margin should be 16-pixel between the sticker image and the edge of the canvas.

Also, the file size of each sticker must be less than 100KB.

Each sticker pack requires an icon that has to be sized 96x96 pixels and less than 50KB.

WhatsApp has README files for further information on reducing the size of the stickers, choosing the right format and more. WhatsApp also lets users customise stickers with their own photos through third-party apps like Sticker Maker. Users would have to download any background eraser app on their Android phone and use the ‘Sticker Maker’ app to customise their stickers.

Dec 18, 2018