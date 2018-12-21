WhatsApp stickers: Top Christams-themed sticker apps on Google Play Store

WhatsApp last month rolled out the much-awaited Stickers update for all users. The stickers feature has become quite popular among WhatsApp users. According to Google, “How to send stickers on WhatsApp” was the most searched “how to” in India in 2018.

One of the best things about WhatsApp’s new feature is that you can personalise these stickers. While you can convert any photo into sticker, WhatsApp also ets you download new stickers from third-party applications.

With Christmas just around the corner, here are some of the top stickers available on Google’s Play Store.

Christmas Sticker for WhatsApp

Developed Phoenix Solution, the app features special stickers for Christmas tree, Christmas wishes, decoration, New Year, and Santa Claus among others. There are also a few stickers with shadow effect.

The app has 4.2 rating on Google Play store. Download

Christmas Sticker for WhatsApp – WAStickerApps

Developed RVSquare, the app promises high quality and unique stickers. The app also contains in-app advertisements. The app, however, is compatible with beta version of WhatsApp only.

The app has 4.6 rating on Play Store. Download.

Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp, WAStickerApps

This stickers pack is offered by MobilePack. The pack contains stickers for Christmas, Christmas tree, Santa Claus, Christmas gift, snowman, Halloween, and New Year. The app is compatible WAStickerApps – WhatsApp’s pick for preferred stickers.

The app has 4.6 rating on Play Store. Download.

Christmas WAStickerApp - Sticker for Whatsapp

This app offers a bigger catalogue of stickers for Christmas. Developed by Six sense Technology, the app offers stickers for Christmas ball, Christmas decoration, Christmas emoji, Christmas gift, Christmas hat, New Year 2019, Christmas ring bell, Christmas santa, Christmas snow man, Christmas text, Christmas thanksgiving, Christmas tree, and Christmas wish.

The app has the best 4.9 rating. Download.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 13:10 IST