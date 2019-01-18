WhatsApp Stickers update: Latest feature integrates third-party keyboards

WhatsApp Stickers is possibly the most popular feature on the messaging app till date. It even made it Google’s ‘Year in Search’ results with “how to send stickers on WhatsApp” becoming the most searched ‘how to’ in India. WhatsApp is now testing an update for stickers with third-party keyboard integration.

WhatsApp Stickers has a dedicated slot on the app’s keyboard. With the new update, third-party keyboards starting with Google’s Gboard will get WhatsApp Stickers integration. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the latest update from Gboard beta will introduce WhatsApp Sticker integration.

The report states that the integration will convert Gboard’s stickers into WhatsApp’s Stickers format which is webp. Gboard also has its own sticker packs but the stickers are sent as images. WhatsApp and Gboard offer separate sticker packs. WhatsApp’s sticker pack can be accessed from the emoji button next to the text bar. Here, users can select emojis, stickers and GIFs.

Similarly, stickers on Gboard can be found in the bottom bar of the keyboard. Gboard also lets users create customised stickers on the app.

So far, WhatsApp has partnered only with Google for this integration. More third-party keyboards are expected to come on board with the latest WhatsApp Stickers update. Also, this feature isn’t available yet on WhatsApp beta or Gboard beta for Android. It is expected to arrive soon.

In related news, WhatsApp has surpassed parent company Facebook to become the most popular app. According to App Annie’s report, WhatsApp grew 30% in the last two years overtaking Facebook and Messenger’s progress.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 14:49 IST