WhatsApp stickers update: How to use, download third-party custom stickers

WhatsApp last week started rolling out stickers update to its users. The feature is now available for all users on iOS and Android phone.

If you have not received the feature, simply update the WhatsApp app through Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

How to use WhatsApp Stickers on Android/iPhone

1. After updating the app, open any chat in the messenger.

2. Tap on the emoji button.

3. Tap on Stickers, a new button next to emoji and GIFs buttons

4. Choose from the default stickers or add more by tapping on the plus icon.

How to add WhatsApp stickers from Google Play Store

1. In the stickers box, tap on the plus icon.

2. Tap on download button next to the stickers pack under “All Stickers.”

3. To download custom stickers, scroll down, and choose “Get more stickers.”

4. You can also search for “WAStickerApp” on Play Store to download the stickers directly.

