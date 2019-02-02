WhatsApp Stickers update: Latest feature lets you download single sticker

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update which brings a nifty feature for the Sticker pack. This update is currently available for the beta version of WhatsApp on Android.

First spotted by WABetaInfo, the latest update to WhatsApp beta lets users download single stickers on the app. WhatsApp beta users can update the app from Google Play Store and start using this feature. For those who wish to use this feature, and other unreleased ones can do so by enrolling into WhatsApp beta programme.

WhatsApp offers a bunch of sticker packs on the app for users to download. Earlier, users had to download the entire sticker pack on WhatsApp. With the new feature, users can choose which stickers they like without downloading the entire sticker pack.

WhatsApp beta update lets you download single sticker. (HT Photo)

How to download single WhatsApp Stickers

Open the Sticker tab on WhatsApp.

Select any WhatsApp Sticker app and scroll through the stickers.

Long press on the sticker you wish to download, and select “Add to favourite”.

The downloaded sticker will be available under the favourite section denoted by a star icon.

WhatsApp is said to introduce a new feature to its sticker pack soon. WhatsApp will start integrating third-party keyboards with its sticker pack. Through this integration, stickers on third-party keyboards will be converted into webp format. At present, stickers on keyboards like Gboard appear as an image file on WhatsApp. This feature will change the format to stickers on WhatsApp.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 17:46 IST