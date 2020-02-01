WhatsApp stops working on these phones starting today

tech

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 12:49 IST

WhatsApp has stopped supporting millions of phones starting today. The messaging app will stop working on phones running old OS versions of Android and iOS. WhatsApp had also pulled the plug on all Windows Phone users from December 31, 2019.

WhatsApp had already updated its FAQ saying that the app will not work on older Android and iOS phones. These include Android versions 2.3.7 and older, and iOS 8 and older. WhatsApp users on these phones will no longer be able to use the app and re-verify their accounts either. Users who still use these phones will have to upgrade their devices and open a new WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp said it does not actively develop the app for these operating systems anymore. Prior to the deadline, some of these WhatsApp were already facing difficulties creating new accounts or re-verifying existing accounts. Since these OS versions are very old, the change may not actively affect many users but there are still such active devices globally.

The latest update comes after WhatsApp stopped working on devices running Windows Phone. This was also the same month Microsoft ended support for Windows 10 Mobile OS.

WhatsApp is currently support on phones running Android 4.0.3 and above, and iOS 9 and above. It also supports phones running KaiOS 2.5.1 and above which is available on the JioPhone and JioPhone 2. Users are advised to check that their phone is updated to the above mentioned OS versions so that they can use WhatsApp properly. This also ensures regular WhatsApp updates and security.