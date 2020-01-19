e-paper
Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
WhatsApp down: Users unable to share photos, videos; Status tab affected as well

WhatsApp faces an outage in India. Users are unable to share images, GIFs, and stickers.

tech Updated: Jan 19, 2020 18:24 IST
WhatsApp down
WhatsApp down(HT Photo)
         

WhatsApp users are unable to share multimedia including photos, videos and GIFs. Users are reporting that they’re unable to share stickers on the instant messaging platform as well. A lot of users are unable to see photos or videos shared in WhatsApp’s Status section.

According to downdetector, WhatsApp saw a big spike in reports of an outage around 4.15pm on Sunday. The tracking website says most of the users were facing issues with sending or receiving messages. A lot of users also reported facing issues with the connection. A live outage map shows users in India, Europe, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brazil were affected by the outage.

As expected, users took to Twitter to share the ordeal.  #Whatsappdown is also trending on Twitter India at the moment. 

 

 

Another tracking website Outage.report indicates a similar outage around the world, especially India and parts of Europe. Users in the US have also complained about facing issues with WhatsApp.

This story is developing...

