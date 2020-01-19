WhatsApp down: Users unable to share photos, videos; Status tab affected as well

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 18:24 IST

WhatsApp users are unable to share multimedia including photos, videos and GIFs. Users are reporting that they’re unable to share stickers on the instant messaging platform as well. A lot of users are unable to see photos or videos shared in WhatsApp’s Status section.

According to downdetector, WhatsApp saw a big spike in reports of an outage around 4.15pm on Sunday. The tracking website says most of the users were facing issues with sending or receiving messages. A lot of users also reported facing issues with the connection. A live outage map shows users in India, Europe, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brazil were affected by the outage.

As expected, users took to Twitter to share the ordeal. #Whatsappdown is also trending on Twitter India at the moment.

What’s happening in WhatsApp it’s not working , can’t see status and share media files.

If you are facing the same issues ?



#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/eDVSZWdftp — Rohit Singh Rajput (@RealRohit_Singh) January 19, 2020

I was wondering the net signals are good then why aren't these messages being sent, now find out #whatsappdown — Kashaf Warraich (@Antseverafter81) January 19, 2020

People running to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down 😅#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/flWPaayoTu — Reema Parakh (@parakh_reema) January 19, 2020

Another tracking website Outage.report indicates a similar outage around the world, especially India and parts of Europe. Users in the US have also complained about facing issues with WhatsApp.

This story is developing...