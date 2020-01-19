WhatsApp down: Users unable to share photos, videos; Status tab affected as well
WhatsApp faces an outage in India. Users are unable to share images, GIFs, and stickers.tech Updated: Jan 19, 2020 18:24 IST
WhatsApp users are unable to share multimedia including photos, videos and GIFs. Users are reporting that they’re unable to share stickers on the instant messaging platform as well. A lot of users are unable to see photos or videos shared in WhatsApp’s Status section.
According to downdetector, WhatsApp saw a big spike in reports of an outage around 4.15pm on Sunday. The tracking website says most of the users were facing issues with sending or receiving messages. A lot of users also reported facing issues with the connection. A live outage map shows users in India, Europe, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brazil were affected by the outage.
As expected, users took to Twitter to share the ordeal. #Whatsappdown is also trending on Twitter India at the moment.
What’s happening in WhatsApp it’s not working , can’t see status and share media files.— Rohit Singh Rajput (@RealRohit_Singh) January 19, 2020
If you are facing the same issues ?
#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/eDVSZWdftp
I was wondering the net signals are good then why aren't these messages being sent, now find out #whatsappdown— Kashaf Warraich (@Antseverafter81) January 19, 2020
People running to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down 😅#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/flWPaayoTu— Reema Parakh (@parakh_reema) January 19, 2020
Another tracking website Outage.report indicates a similar outage around the world, especially India and parts of Europe. Users in the US have also complained about facing issues with WhatsApp.
This story is developing...