WhatsApp testing ‘Advanced Search’ for better search results

WhatsApp is testing a new feature which will make searching for files easier on the app. The ‘Advanced Search’ feature is currently available on WhatsApp beta for iOS.

WhatsApp users on iOS can test this feature and other upcoming ones on the beta programme which can be downloaded through TestFlight app. This feature is also expected to roll out for Android users on WhatsApp beta, WABetaInfo says. As the name suggests, Advanced Search will give users filters to make searching for different files easier on the platform.

The new updated search tool on WhatsApp will show options for photos, GIFs, links, videos, documents and audio clips. Basically, users will be able to choose the kind of file they wish to search on WhatsApp. At present, users can search by typing keywords in the search bar. In addition to this, the different search topics will also show the number of files available. For example, the search topics will show the number of photos or GIFs available in the app.

Advanced Search feature on WhatsApp beta for iOS. ( WABetaInfo )

The Advanced Search tool gets more detailed by showing chats and groups with photos. If you select photos from the search bar, you will get a list of chats and groups where photos were shared. The list will also show a preview of the photos. This feature applies to other files like videos and GIFs as well. WhatsApp will also update the search tool with history of recent searches. Users can clear their search history on WhatsApp.

This feature would be quite nifty especially for users who exchange and store multiple files on WhatsApp. There is no word on whether this feature will roll out on the stable version as yet.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 14:40 IST