WhatsApp will notify contacts when you change your mobile number

WhatsApp is testing a new feature in the beta version of its app. The latest feature will help users migrate their daya to a new number without much hassle, WABetaInfo reported. This update is available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp v 2.18.97 for Android. If you wish to become a beta tester for WhatsApp then you can do so by enrolling your number into the programme.

WhatsApp lets you change your number without having to notifying your contacts and friends individually. After entering your new mobile number on WhatsApp for the change, every group you’re a member of will be notified. At the same time WhatsApp also lets you transfer your WhatsApp data to the new number.

With the new update, WhatsApp is adding another option to let users notify contacts when they change their number. During the process of changing your number on WhatsApp, you will get an option to “notify your contacts about your number”. Here too you can choose between all contacts, contacts you have chats with or customise and choose yourself. Note that groups will be notified regardless of you choosing other contacts or not.

After doing so, WhatsApp will transfer all your old chats to a new one. WhatsApp will then notify users of your changed number in a new bubble which will appear in your chats.

In case you’re wondering how to change your mobile number on WhatsApp, you can follow these simple steps - Settings > Account > Change number.

WhatsApp keeps testing new features on its beta app. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the features being tested will roll out on the stable version of the app. WhatsApp now has 1.5 billion monthly active users (MAUs) who are exchanging nearly 60 billion messages on a single day. It has over 200 million users in India.

With inputs from IANS.