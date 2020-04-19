WhatsApp this week: ‘End-to-end encryption’ header, group call updates, and more

tech

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 17:37 IST

WhatsApp keeps testing new and interesting features in its beta versions before they are rolled out to end users. This week WhatsApp focused on bringing some minor features for its users. The highlight of the updates remains the imminent extension of group video calling to more than four participants at the same time.

HouseParty, Duo competition

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic has forced millions of people to stay indoors, group calling and conferencing apps such as HouseParty and Zoom are getting popular. WhatsApp is now taking on these new rivals with an update to group calling facility.

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp could extend the limit to add up to 12 participants in a group call. Google recently extended the limit to 12 members for its Duo users.

WhatsApp recently updated group calling facility to allow users to single-tap call to participants in a group with up to four members.

End-to-end encryption header

WhatsApp wants to let you know its voice and video calls are end-to-end encrypted. For some beta users, a new header has already started to appear. The new label comes at a time when videoconferencing apps such as Zoom have come under scanner for poor security facilities. WhatsApp has also been grappling with several privacy issues.

Dark Mode on web?

The much-awaited Dark Mode is already available on WhatsApp’s mobile versions. The company is now working to bring the coveted feature on the desktop/web version. According to WABetainfo, there will be a new Theme option in WhatsApp Settings. Users can select the theme by clicking on Chats. Right now, users can only change chat wallpapers from the desktop.

Context menu

WhatsApp is planning to launch a new “Context Menu” functionality for its users. The functionality is currently available on WhatsApp’s beta for iOS. A screenshot shared by WABetainfo reveals the menu appears vertically below the message. The menu features star, reply, forward, copy, info, and delete options.