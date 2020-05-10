e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / WhatsApp this week: From Messenger Rooms to multi-device support, here’s what’s changed

WhatsApp this week: From Messenger Rooms to multi-device support, here’s what’s changed

Facebook brought support for Messenger Rooms to WhatApp. Here’s are other things that changed.

tech Updated: May 10, 2020 12:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
Hindustan Times
Facebook is also working on bringing multi-device support to WhatsApp.
Facebook is also working on bringing multi-device support to WhatsApp. (REUTERS)
         

WhatsApp is constantly upgrading its platform adding new features to its growing arsenal of features. This week, the company followed this trend and added new features to its platform.

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg last month announced that a new Messenger Rooms feature would soon be coming to Messenger and this feature would allow users to communicate with Instagram and WhatsApp users without leaving these apps. Last week we saw that Facebook was working on bringing Messenger Rooms integration to WhatsApp’s Android based app. This week the company brought the support for the same to WhatsApp Web.

According to WABetaInfo, the blog that tracks development in the popular messaging app, the company is working on the feature in the version 2.2019.16 of WhatsApp Web. The Messenger Rooms shortcut will be available under the Contacts option in the drop down menu on the top of the chat window.

Apart from this, Facebook is also working on bringing multi-device support to the app. This feature has been under development for quite sometime now. This week, the company made some tweaks to the feature. As per the blog site, WhatsApp will recommend using a Wi-Fi connection to log into a new device, which will most likely the app in syncing users’ data on various devices.

It is worth noting that these features are still under development and haven’t been released on the main app yet. We’ll update you as soon as we have more information about these features.

top news
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
Civic bodies across India struggle to update data on Covid-19 deaths
Civic bodies across India struggle to update data on Covid-19 deaths
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message
Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In