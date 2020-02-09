WhatsApp this week: It’s all about dark mode, again

tech

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 13:10 IST

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. What makes it popular among people across age groups is its ease of use and its ever fattening array of features among other things. In the past couple of weeks, reports have detailed how the company has been working extensively to improve its upcoming dark mode feature and roll it out to its users across the globe.

This week, WhatsApp took a bolder step in this direction by introducing dark mode in its iOS-based beta app. The company also made improvements to the dark mode in its Android beta app.

So, today we take a look at all the changes that WhatsApp made to its platform this week:

Dark Mode comes to iOS: After bringing dark mode to its Android beta mode earlier this month, the Facebook-owned company has finally rolled out the dark mode feature to its iOS based app. Like Android, this feature is available to the iPhone users who are using the beta version of the app.

If you are using WhatsApp’s beta app on your iPhone download version 2.20.30 of the app and then open Chats > Theme > Light/Dark to enable dark mode on your iPhone.

Dark Mode gets solid colours on Android: We all know that WhatsApp is actively releasing updates to dark mode in its Android beta app. This week, the company released version 2.20.13 on its Android beta app. This update brought solid background colours -- Black, Dark Brown, Dark Navy, Dark Olive, Dark Purple and Dark Velvet -- to its Android beta app. These colours are available in the app’s Wallpaper Settings and they will be used when users enable dark mode on their smartphones.

WABetaInfo, the blogger who first reported this feature, said that if users select a dark solid color and you change the theme to Light, WhatsApp would automatically change that dark solid colour to a light one.

Goodbye Vacation Mode: Last year, some reports said that WhatsApp was planning to add Vacation Mode to its platform, which would prevent archived chats from getting un-archived when a user receives a message in the archived chat window. WABetaInfo says that WhatsApp has stopped working on this feature for its Android app.