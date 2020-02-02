e-paper
Home / Tech / WhatsApp this week: It's all about the dark mode

WhatsApp this week: It’s all about the dark mode

Users can download Android Business Beta for Android version 2.20.10 to use dark mode on their smartphones.

tech Updated: Feb 02, 2020 12:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp has rolled out dark mode on its Beta Android Business app.
WhatsApp has rolled out dark mode on its Beta Android Business app.(Pixabay)
         

WhatsApp last month rolled out dark mode on to its Android beta app. Since then, the company has been rolling out updates to fix the bugs and improve the overall experience of users while using the dark mode. In the past week, WhatsApp made several significant improvements in this regard.

The company not only rolled out dark mode on its Android WhatsApp Business app, but it also inched a step closer to rolling out this feature to the iPhone users.

Dark Mode on WhatsApp Business for Android

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out the dark mode feature to the beta users of its Android Business app. Users can download Android Business Beta for Android version 2.20.10 on their smartphones to use this feature.

Dark Mode on iOS

In addition to that, WhatsApp also fixed a bunch of issues that iPhone users were experiencing while using the dark mode. As per the blog site, WhatsApp has rolled out WhatsApp Beta for iOS version 2.20.20 to its users. This update fixes issues with the implementation of the dark mode in the app.

According to an older report by the blogsite, dark mode on iOS was facing issues with several sections including -- contacts list cells, storage usage cells, encryption cell, profile cells and cells in backup section among other things.

Version 2.20.20 of the WhatsApp’s iOS Beta app fixes those issues. The latest update, however, does not fix issues with the dark mode feature that are experienced when users switch from light mode to the dark mode. “BUT.. Switching the theme (light <-> dark) for chat bubbles and empty contact/group icon is still not supported: changing the theme won’t switch their style,” the blog site noted in a Tweet. The company is expected to fix these issues in future updates.

