WhatsApp tips and tricks: How to keep your account safe when your phone is lost or stolen

You may have noticed that WhatsApp lets you send and receive messages on Wi-Fi even if the SIM card has been removed. The feature can be quite useful if you are switching from one phone to another and haven’t backed up your WhatsApp data.

But what happens when your phone has been stolen or lost? Here’s how you can keep your WhatsApp account safe in such situation.

The very first thing you need to do is call your mobile service provider and get your SIM card locked. This will disable WhatsApp from verifying the account as it requires access to SMS/phone call to activate.

Use the new SIM card to activate WhatsApp on your new phone. Note that WhatsApp can be activated with only one number and device at one time. This will make sure your data is restored on your new device.

If you have not received your new SIM card yet, you can email WhatsApp with “Lost/Stolen: Please deactivate my account” in the body. You will have to enter your full phone number (with country code). You can check out the full format here. The country code for India is 91.

When your account is deactivated, you will still receive messages from your contacts. These messages, however, will remain "pending" for up to 30 days. If you are unable to reactivate your account in 30 days, the account will be permanently deleted.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 11:57 IST