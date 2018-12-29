WhatsApp tips and tricks: How to mute WhatsApp Status of select contacts

WhatsApp last year introduced a Snapchat Stories spin-off, WhatsApp Status. A new tab in the application, WhatsApp Status allows users to share photos, videos, GIFs and even text. Just like Instagram Stories and Snapchat Stories, WhatsApp Status content disappears after 24 hours of posting them.

WhatsApp Stories are only visible to contacts saved on user’s phonebook. The app also allows users to change the privacy of your Status and making them visible to only select contacts. Note that by default all WhatsApp Status is visible to all contacts.

Did you know you can also mute WhatsApp status updates from a particular contact? Here’s how you can do it.

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone. Go to Status tab.

Tap and long-press on a contact’s status update you no longer want to see.

Tap Mute.

To unmute the status update, go to the “Muted” section and long-press the status update.

Tap unmute.

Bonus: How to forward your Status update as Chat

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone. Go to the Status section.

Tap on the three dots on the top of a Status.

Tap on the Forward button that appears on the top right corner of your display.

Choose a contact or group whom you want to send the Status update. Hit send.

