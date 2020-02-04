WhatsApp tips and tricks: How to personalise the app based on your preference

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 18:37 IST

Looking at the same default page of WhatsApp may become monotonous, thankfully that is now a thing of the past.

The Facebook-owned messaging app constantly keeps on introducing personalization features to make the whole experience engaging. So, you can now customize the look and feel.

Change wallpaper on chat window

WhatsApp has a default wallpaper which is there as you download the app and appears as a background to all your conversation. You can change the wallpaper with your own photos, other images from your device’s Gallery and solid colours.

iOS

• Open WhatsApp

• Go to ‘Settings’ option

• Click on ‘Chat’ tab

• Under display, select ‘Chat Wallpaper’ option

• Choose Wallpaper from ‘Photo’, ‘Wallpaper Library’, ‘Solid Colour’.

Android

• Go to ‘Settings’ option on WhatsApp

• Click on ‘Chat’ tab

• Under display, select ‘Wallpaper’ option

• Choose Wallpaper from ‘Gallery’, ‘Wallpaper Library’, ‘Solid Colour’, ‘Default’, or ‘No Wallpaper’.

Creative font features

There are times when the default WhatsApp fonts are just not enough. Sometimes you want to get attention of the receiver by highlighting, italicizing your words, sentences.

WhatsApp now allows you to bold, italicize, and strikethrough the text l. In order to add any of these text features, you need to add certain symbol at the start and end of the word/sentence and guess what they are easy!

Bold

Add an asterisk * on start and end of the word or sentence to bold it. For example: *February*

Italicize

Add an underscore _ before and after the word or sentence to italicize it.

Strikethrough

Add tildes ~ before and after the word or sentence to strikethrough it.

Pin a chat to top

Many a time you miss out an important message or forget to reply to a particular message. Now, you can pin those messages or chats and reply to them later.

Once you pin any particular chat or message it comes on top of your WhatsApp window and every time you open the app, it will show on top till you remove the pin icon.

Pin WhatsApp chat on iOS

• Select the Chat or contact you wish to pin

• Swipe left to right and you would see ‘Pin’ icon, click on it.

Pin WhatsApp chat on Android

• Select the chat or contact you wish to pin

• Long press on the chat or contact

• You would see a pin icon on top, click on the icon to pin chat.

Bookmark or Starmark messages

You receive a plethora of messages on your WhatsApp. There are certain messages which are important and you want to bookmark them.

iOS devices

• Open the chat window or the chat of the contact which you wish to starmark

• Select the messageto starmark

• Double tap or hold down and press Star icon to starmark

Android devices

• Open the chat window or the chat of the contact

• Select the message you want to starmark

• Long press and on top, you would see Star icon, press the icon to starmark the message

Mute group chat on WhatsApp

Waking up in the morning to incessant Good Morning messages can be quite annoying. You can now mute these WhatsApp group without exiting from them.

iOS

• Select and open the group chat you wish to put on mute

• Tap the Group name

• Scroll down and tap on Mute option

• Select the time frame -- 8 hours, 1 week, 1 year

Android

• Click on WhatsApp Group that you wish to put on mute

• Click on the three vertical dots on top right

• You would see Mute Notification option

• Click on that and you would be asked for time frame -8 hours, 1 week, 1 year for which you wish to mute the group.

Use these features and personalise your WhatsApp now.