WhatsApp to get Advanced Search Mode feature soon

WhatsApp to get Advanced Search Mode feature soon

WhatsApp has already rolled out this feature to its users who have enrolled in its iOS beta plan.

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 09:41 IST
WhatsApp is also working on bringing a Protect Backup feature to its Android app.
WhatsApp is also working on bringing a Protect Backup feature to its Android app.
         

WhatsApp recently released a new update for its WhatsApp beta for Android app. The latest update, which is a part of version 2.20.117, brings an advanced search feature to the company’s Android beta app.

The feature called the Advanced Search Mode allows users to find media files on their smartphones swiftly and easily. WABetaInfo, the blog that tracks development in the Facebook-owned messaging app, shared screenshots of the feature on its blog site. These images show that the company is using colour-coding to differentiate between various types of media files.

For instance, while images and audio files are highlighted in Red and Mustard colours, GIFs and video files are highlighted in Pink and Violet colours. Similarly, links are highlighted in Green while documents are highlighted using Blue colour coding.

WhatsApp has already rolled out this feature to its users who have enrolled in its iOS beta plan. And now the company is finally working on bringing this feature to its Android app as well.

Apart from this, the messaging app is also working on bringing a Protect Backup feature to its Android app. This feature would essentially add a layer of encryption to your WhatsApp backup. This encryption will be based on a password that users set. As per the blog, users will not be able to access their WhatsApp backup files if they forget the passwords.

It is worth noting that these features are still under development and so they are not available in the company’s main app yet.

tech