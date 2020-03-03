WhatsApp to get dark theme soon

tech

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 10:44 IST

WhatsApp users have been waiting for the company to roll out the dark theme on its app and web-based interface for almost a year now. Last month, the Facebook-owned messaging app rolled out the feature on to its Android and iOS-based beta apps. And earlier this month, dark theme also started appearing on WhatsApp Web. Now, word is that the company is planning to roll out the dark theme on to its main apps soon.

The company has updated its profile picture on all of its social media platforms, that is, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Earlier, the app’s profile image on all the three social media platforms showed the WhatsApp logo with a green background. But now, the profile image on the three platforms has been updated with a black background, indicating that the company is going to roll out the feature on its app and web-based interface soon.

This was also highlighted by WABetaInfo, the blog that tracks developments in the app, in a series of posts on Twitter. Take a peek:

WhatsApp has updated the profile picture on Instagram too.

The dark theme is really coming! pic.twitter.com/yDCwFlK2U1 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 2, 2020

Separately, the blog site also reported that the company is planning to roll out a Protect Backup feature on its Android-based app. This feature could be used to encrypt the backup of users’ chats on Google Drive using a password such that neither WhatsApp nor Google is able to see its contents.

While the Protect Backup feature is still in its early stages of development, the dark theme option seems closer to a wider rollout. We will update you as soon as there is an update from the company.