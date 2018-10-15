WhatsApp to make big change to its ‘delete for everyone’ feature

WhatsApp last year launched the most sought after feature, “delete for everyone.” As the name implies, the feature enables users to revoke messages in case they were sent to a wrong contact or group. WhatsApp is now making an important change to the feature which is aimed at users who bypassed the time limit on revoking messages.

WABetainfo, a website that regularly monitors the instant messaging platform, reports that WhatsApp’s latest beta version for Android has a modified “recipient limit.” This essentially means users cannot delete a message for everyone if the recipient does not receive the revoke request in 13 hours, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. The website says this may happen when the recipient has switched off the phone.

According to the website, the change has been made in order to prevent some users from bypassing the feature to delete messages sent weeks and even years ago. “You can still delete a message for everyone within 1h, 8m, 16s as long as the recipient will receive your revoke request within 13h, 8m, 16s,” it added.

It is not clear whether the new “recipient limit” will apply if the recipient quickly switches off the phone and keeps the device off for over 14 hours or switches off the internet immediately after.

Right now, if you switch off your mobile data immediately after a message (to be revoked later) is sent, message stays on the device. It gets deleted only after you switch on your data. We have reached out to WhatsApp for more clarity on the new change.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 12:31 IST