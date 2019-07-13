WhatsApp to soon add QR Code support, here’s how it works

tech

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 12:32 IST

WhatsApp regularly tests new features for the messaging app. It could soon add QR Code support for users. WhatsApp was first spotted with QR Code last November but the feature never rolled out on the stable version. Through QR Code users will be able to add contacts on WhatsApp.

According to a tweet by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a QR Code shortcut on its beta app for Android. This is however not visible for WhatsApp beta users as yet. There’s also no word on whether WhatsApp will release it in the future. The tweet also shows a screenshot of the QR Code feature on WhatsApp which simply says ‘scan, share QR code’.

In the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.189 update, WhatsApp is working on a QR Code shortcut (it's not visible yet).

The feature will be (obviously, you know 😅) enabled in future. pic.twitter.com/pcBmc3TVuU — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 1, 2019

QR Code on WhatsApp is similar to how nametags on Instagram. Each user will get a unique QR code for their WhatsApp account. Once you scan the QR Code of another contact they will be added to your WhastApp contacts list. This feature will be essential for users to add quick contacts on WhatsApp. Users will also be allowed to remove QR Code if they don’t require it.

At present, WhatsApp uses QR Code scanning for its desktop app. To use WhatsApp Web, users need to scan the QR Code on desktop.

While WhatsApp tests many features on its beta apps, most don’t make it on the stable version. WhatsApp is expected to introduce more interesting features like dark mode, fingerprint support for Android and Picture-in-Picture for background play.

