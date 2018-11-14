WhatsApp to soon let you add contacts through QR codes

WhatsApp is working on two new features that will make it easier to add new contacts. The instant messaging will soon add a quick add contacts feature within the application. The second feature will allow users to add contacts through QR codes – a feature already available on Snapchat and Instagram.

According to WABetainfo, a website that regularly tracks latest changes in WhatsApp, the in-app add contact feature will give users the option of choosing country and phone number. After entering the country name, WhatsApp will automatically add the country code before the phone number.

As far as the new QR code feature goes, it’s quite similar to how nametags on Instagram work. WhatsApp will allow users to generate a unique QR code. The company will also allow users to “revoke” the QR code to ensure privacy and security of the account.

The QR code-based feature can come in handy for adding quick contacts. It may also help businesses for their WhatsApp Business accounts, reports WaBetainfo. It is worth noting that WhatsApp currently allows users to use QR code to use WhatsApp Web on the desktop.

Both the features are not live right now and may be part of the next big update.

WhatsApp is said to be working on a range of new features for its users. For instance, “Reply privately” will allow users to respond to a message in the personal chat box. Vacation mode will allow users to remove archived chats from the list whereas Silent mode will completely hide muted chats.

Some of the minor new features coming soon to WhatsApp are preview media from notification, preview message before forwarding and Dark mode. ALSO READ: How to convert any photo into a WhatsApp sticker

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 17:14 IST