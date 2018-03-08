WhatsApp to soon let you personalise app icon

WhatsApp may soon let you choose a new app icon.

The latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, v2.18.74, comes with support for adaptive icons, which lets you change the icon mask for the app. The icon doesn’t change but the border shape changes. There are five icon shapes to choose from which include square, circle and three different curved ones, reports Android Police. The background of the icon is green in colour and wrapped in different sized masks.

‘Adaptive Icons’ was introduced on Android Oreo. It allows users to change the launcher icons of apps by adding masks. If you wish to try this feature on WhatsApp, you will need to be a beta tester. You can do so by enrolling on WhatsApp’s beta programme or by downloading the app’s APK file. Also note that phones running Android Oreo will be able to use this feature on Android WhatsApp.

WhatsApp regularly tests new features on its beta app. This does not necessarily mean that the stable version will be updated with the tested features.

WhatsApp is testing various other features as well which have been spotted on the recent beta versions. WhatsApp beta v2.18.71 for Android showed new updates to voice recordings. You can now lock your recording which essentially allows you to record your voice on WhatsApp without having to press the icon throughout. After tapping on the microphone button, swipe up and click on the lock icon.

At the same, this beta version also allows users to listen to their voice recordings.

There have been more sightings of sticker packs on WhatsApp’s beta versions. WhatsApp has been rumoured to introduce Messenger-like sticker packs. Some of the recent sticker packs available are of banana, cuppy, salty, ‘Bibimbap Friends’, ‘Shiba Inu’, ‘The Maladroits’, and ‘Unchie & Rollie’.

WhatsApp also made some changes to its “Delete for Everyone” feature. At present, WhatsApp allows users to delete messages after seven minutes but with the new update the time will be extended to roughly 68 minutes. This feature was rolled out on WhatsApp beta v2.18.69.