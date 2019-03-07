Using unofficial WhatsApp app? Your account could be banned

WhatsApp is ‘temporarily’ banning users who were accessing the platform through unofficial apps from Play Store. The instant messaging is especially targeting apps such as WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp.

“Unsupported apps, such as WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp, are altered versions of WhatsApp. These unofficial apps are developed by third parties and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp doesn’t support these third-party apps because we can’t validate their security practices,” said WhatsApp on its FAQ section.

WhatsApp is also encouraging users to move their data to official WhatsApp. It has also recommended users to transfer their chat history before moving data.

How to determine you’re using unofficial WhatsApp app

Step 1: Open your app.

Step 2: Go to ‘More Options’

Step 3: Go to ‘Settings’

Step 4: Tap on Help

Step 5: Locate name from App info.

How to back up your chat before moving to official app

WhatsApp Plus users need to perform the following steps to save chat history. WhatsApp, however, warns that it does not guarantee this will be a successful chat history transfer.

Step 1: You’ll have to wait for the ‘temporary ban’ to end. WhatsApp will show you a timer.

Step 2. GB WhatsApp users need to tap on options > chats > back up chats.

Step 3: Go to settings on your phone > storage > files.

Step 4: Select GB WhatsApp folder and rename it to WhatsApp.

Step 5. Download WhatsApp from official App Store.

Step 6. Verify your account.

Step 7. Back up your data.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 17:03 IST