WhatsApp updates its support page to drop support for these iPhones

If you haven’t upgraded your iPhone in years, you may lose access to WhatsApp soon. The instant messaging company has now made it compulsory for new and existing iPhone users to have at least iOS 9 their device to run WhatsApp.

If you’re still on iOS 8, which by the way rolled out in 2014, you will not be able to create new accounts or reverify existing accounts. The change comes into effect on February 2, 2020. This means iOS 8 users can continue to use WhatsApp with no interruption until February 1 next year. The change in policy was spotted by WABetainfo, a website that regularly tracks the changes in the messaging app.

WhatsApp’s latest update is likely to impact very few users as most of the iPhone users have already upgraded to the newer iOS 12. With the iOS 13, the number of iPhone users running older generation software is likely to shrink further.

No support for iOS 8!

You can still use WhatsApp on iOS 8, but if you reinstall the app, you will no longer able to verify your account.

The iOS 8 compatibility will be fully removed in February 1, 2020.

This is not the first time WhatsApp has dropped support for the older generation of mobile operating systems. Earlier, WhatsApp said it will drop support for Windows Phone-based smartphones after December 31, 2019. The company has also ended support for older mobile operating systems such as Nokia S40, Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread and older. Android 2.3.7 users can however continue to use the app until February 1, 2020.

“We don’t explicitly restrict the use of jailbroken or unlocked devices. However, because these modifications might affect the functionality of your device, we can’t provide support for devices using modified versions of the iPhone’s operating system,” said WhatsApp on its FAQ page.

