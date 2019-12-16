WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 15:03 IST

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app, continues to be popular with over 1 billion download on Android devices. Not just messages, the app allows users to make voice, video calls among a host of other features.

Read or send WhatApp messages without touching app

Yes, it is really possible to send or read messages on WhatsApp without even touching the app on your phone. Users with the help of Google Assistant and Siri can now read as well as send text and voice messages.

All you need to do is to activate the voice assistant by saying “Ok Google”, “Hey Google”, “Hi Siri”. To read the message, users can ask the voice assistant to open WhatsApp so that they can read the message.

Hide blue ticks

The feature of the two blue ticks on WhatsApp enables senders know if the message is being read by the recipient or not. To turn-off or disable blue ticks, users need to go to the setting option of their WhatsApp, click on the account and then go to the privacy option and turn off the button or untick the “read receipts” option.

Once the read receipt is being turned off, senders will no longer be able to know whether you have read the messages.

It is worth mentioning that once users turn off the read receipt, they won’t be able to see if the messages they have sent to someone are being read.

Mark WhatsApp chats unread

There is a feature on WhatsApp that allows users to mark the chat as unread if they receive a text but forget to respond to it, they can now long press on the senders’ chat and tap on the three dots and select unread option on Android.

iOS users need to swipe the senders’ name on WhatsApp and tap on unread icon to mark the conversation as unread. This serves as a reminder for users to go back to the chat later and respond to the sender.

Trick users by customising text font

Bored of the same font on WhatsApp? Users can now bold, italicize and strikethrough the texts that they send to their contacts.

To make the text bold users will have to type asterisk or star (*) before typing the message, once they have completed writing the sentence or word that they want to be in bold they have to again type asterisk or star. For example: *Merry Christmas*.

For italicizing text, users will have to type underscore (_) at the start and end of word or sentence. For Example: _Merry Christmas_.

To strikethrough text, users will have to press tilde symbol (~) at the start and end of word or sentence. For Example: ~Merry Christmas~.

Know which contact, group is making your WhatsApp storage full

Want to know which of the senders or group is eating up most of your storage on WhatsApp?

Simply click on WhatsApp, click on three dots on the right top corner, go to the data and storage usage option, under the usage option there is an option storage usage, click on that and you can see the amount of storage that has been used by each contact and group on your WhatsApp.