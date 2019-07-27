e-paper
WhatsApp Web could soon work without phone

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a universal platform for the app to work on desktop without the need of a phone.

tech Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
WhatsApp could launch a universal platform.
WhatsApp could launch a universal platform. (AFP)

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a desktop version of the app that would allow users to use the messaging app on a PC without having to connect their phone to the internet.

In 2015, WhatsApp released a web version that mirrored the conversation from the mobile app, but to use it, one needed to have their phone connected to the Internet.

Reliable WhatsApp leaker account WABetaInfo tweeted on Friday that the company might be developing a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app along with a new multi-platform system that would work even when your phone is off.

 

In addition, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a multi-platform system that would allow users to access their chats and profiles on more than one device with the same account.

The multi-platform system would also work in synchronisation with WhatsApp’s UWP, which is also in the works, to offer the standard chat interface on different devices with the same account.

 

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 16:09 IST

