WhatsApp Web gets Picture-in-Picture update: Here’s how to use it on your desktop

WhatsApp has started rolling out Picture-in-Picture support for its Web version. The PiP mode allows you to watch shared videos from third-party apps like Instagram and YouTube within the application.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks the latest updates to the platform, the new feature is available with the latest version of WhatsApp. The website reports users with the version 0.3.1846 can start using the feature. You can check the version of your app by going to Settings > Help.

How Picture-in-Picture feature works

At the moment the feature is restricted to shared videos. When you play video on WhatsApp Web, click on the pop out icon on the video to watch it in a new window. This way you can watch video as well as continue to chat with your contact or group.

WhatsApp is expected to add this feature for third-party apps like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube very soon. ALSO READ: Google Maps now shows routes, fares for auto rickshaws: How to use it

Step-by-step guide

Update your WhatsApp app.

Go to Settings on your WhatsApp Web > Help > check for version0.3.1846

If you have the latest version, launch WhatsApp Web on your desktop

Click on pop-out icon on the shared video.

You can drag and change the position of video

You can also adjust volume, play and pause the PiP video.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 15:56 IST