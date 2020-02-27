WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS

tech

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 18:35 IST

WhatsApp has been working on its dark mode feature for more than a year now. The app has been testing beta versions for iOS and Android devices for a while but the same has not been officially rolled out for the users across the globe. A stable update, is, however, expected soon.

In the latest report published in WA Beta Info, screenshots of Dark Mode being tested for WhatsApp Web have been shared. The images reveal the interface in dark colour, including emoji and sticker library.

What can be seen in the emoji library is that the background at large is in dark colour but the background right behind individual emojis is still white. This shows that the development is still at its early stages and no official date of its launch has been announced till date.

If a user wishes to use the Web version of WhatsApp in dark mode then they can download an extension named ‘Stylus.’

-- Open Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox

-- Download the Stylus extension

-- After the extension is downloaded, install the WhatsApp Dark Mode from this link.

-- After the extension is installed, the user can refresh the tab and use WhatsApp Web in dark mode

In case you want to stop using the Facebook-owned instant messaging app in dark mode, all you need to do is untick the Dark WhatsApp Theme.

If this is the only extension that you are using through Stylus, you can simply select turn off all styles.

Once you choose to turn off all styles, the Stylus icon which is present on the top right corner of the address bar will change to red colour instead of blue when the style was enabled.