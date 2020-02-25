e-paper
WhatsApp Web to get dark mode soon

WhatsApp Web to get dark mode soon

The feature, as mentioned before, is still in the developmental phase, which is why most users cannot see a toggle switch to enable the dark mode on WhatsApp Web yet.

tech Updated: Feb 25, 2020 15:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
hatsapp has rolled out dark mode on its Android and iOS based beta apps.
hatsapp has rolled out dark mode on its Android and iOS based beta apps.
         

In the past couple of weeks, WhatsApp has been busy rolling out dark mode to its Android and iOS based apps. Though the feature is still available in the beta mode on the two mobile operating systems, however, the wider availability of the feature on smartphones indicates that the company is inching closer to rolling out the feature in the main app. Now, a new report hints towards WhatsApp’s dark theme coming to another platform, that is, the web.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the blog that tracks developments in WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned social messaging app has started working on implementing dark mode on the web or as the platform is called, WhatsApp Web.

The blog-site shared screenshots of how various sections, such as the main screen, Settings menu, emoji selector, chat screen, sticker panel, gif panel and chat bubbles, would look like when the dark mode is enabled.

The feature, as mentioned before, is still in the developmental phase, which is why most users cannot see a toggle switch to enable the dark mode on WhatsApp Web yet. However, with screenshots of the feature showing up it won’t be far-fetched to say that the company would roll out the feature to its users around the globe soon.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Dark Mode comes to Android: Here’s how you can start using it right away

That said, there are plugins available for both Chrome and Firefox that will allow users to enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web. Users can download the Stylus extension and hit install against the dark theme option to use dark mode on WhatsApp Web.

