e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / WhatsApp Web to get Messenger Rooms soon

WhatsApp Web to get Messenger Rooms soon

This feature is available on WhatsApp Web version 2.2019.6 and they will enable users to connect with their friends and family via Messenger Rooms from their personal computers and laptops.

tech Updated: May 09, 2020 08:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
Hindustan Times
Facebook announced that its Messenger Rooms feature would be coming to WhatsApp soon.
Facebook announced that its Messenger Rooms feature would be coming to WhatsApp soon.(REUTERS)
         

Facebook, last month, announced that its Messenger Rooms feature would be coming to WhatsApp soon. Soon after, the feature was spotted on the beta version of the company’s Android app. Now, word is that Messenger Rooms for WhatsApp will soon be available on WhatsApp Web.

To give you some idea about Messenger Rooms, it is essentially a new video group chat feature for Facebook Messenger wherein users can chat with other users directly over WhatsApp, Portal or Instagram without leaving those apps. Now, WABetaInfo, the blog that tracks development in WhatsApp, Messenger Rooms will soon be available on WhatsApp Web.

As per the blog site, WhatsApp is working on adding Messenger Rooms shortcuts to WhatsApp Web. This feature is available on WhatsApp Web version 2.2019.6 and they will enable users to connect with their friends and family via Messenger Rooms from their personal computers and laptops.

The blog, however, cautions that this feature hasn’t been rolled out to all users yet and that it would be available to WhatsApp users via future updates.

As far as the main app is concerned, WhatsApp is planning to ship Messenger Rooms as a separate feature in its app. The feature is expected to be available as a separate icon besides the Documents and Gallery options.

top news
Industry says Rs 15 lakh crore package required for economic revival
Industry says Rs 15 lakh crore package required for economic revival
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Across the country, migrants still forced to walk thousands of miles
Across the country, migrants still forced to walk thousands of miles
Need pragmatic, positive and bold action to get back to work | Opinion
Need pragmatic, positive and bold action to get back to work | Opinion
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Nothing more embarrassing: Harbhajan on getting dismissed by Gilchrist
Nothing more embarrassing: Harbhajan on getting dismissed by Gilchrist
Focusing on menstrual care in time of Covid-19 pandemic
Focusing on menstrual care in time of Covid-19 pandemic
Pence spokeswoman, married to top Trump adviser, diagnosed with coronavirus
Pence spokeswoman, married to top Trump adviser, diagnosed with coronavirus
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In