WhatsApp Web to get Messenger Rooms soon

Updated: May 09, 2020 08:24 IST

Facebook, last month, announced that its Messenger Rooms feature would be coming to WhatsApp soon. Soon after, the feature was spotted on the beta version of the company’s Android app. Now, word is that Messenger Rooms for WhatsApp will soon be available on WhatsApp Web.

To give you some idea about Messenger Rooms, it is essentially a new video group chat feature for Facebook Messenger wherein users can chat with other users directly over WhatsApp, Portal or Instagram without leaving those apps. Now, WABetaInfo, the blog that tracks development in WhatsApp, Messenger Rooms will soon be available on WhatsApp Web.

As per the blog site, WhatsApp is working on adding Messenger Rooms shortcuts to WhatsApp Web. This feature is available on WhatsApp Web version 2.2019.6 and they will enable users to connect with their friends and family via Messenger Rooms from their personal computers and laptops.

The blog, however, cautions that this feature hasn’t been rolled out to all users yet and that it would be available to WhatsApp users via future updates.

As far as the main app is concerned, WhatsApp is planning to ship Messenger Rooms as a separate feature in its app. The feature is expected to be available as a separate icon besides the Documents and Gallery options.