WhatsApp will delete all unsaved chats on Google Drive: Here’s how to backup your data

WhatsApp has confirmed its prior announcement that, as of Monday, any users who have not backed up their stored data and chats on Google Drive will lose their chat histories.

Earlier this August, WhatsApp announced new changes coming to its data backup on Google Drive. As of November 12, WhatsApp backup on Google Drive will not be counted towards the storage quota. WhatsApp chats and media can be backed up on Google Drive and restored whenever the device is changed.

WhatsApp also warned users who haven’t backed up their chats, photos and videos on Google Drive for over a year will lose all their data. If you haven’t backed up your WhatsApp data as yet, here’s how you can do it.

How to backup WhatsApp data

Go to Settings > Chats > Chats backup.

Tap on the ‘Back Up’ option highlighted in green.

WhatsApp gives you options to customise your data backup on Google Drive.

You can choose to backup data manually or set automatic backup to daily, weekly or monthly. WhatsApp data can be backed up by Wi-Fi or cellular or only Wi-Fi. WhatsApp chat backup includes text and photos. You will have to select the ‘Include Videos’ option if you want to backup videos as well. WhatsApp allows up to 40MB of video backup.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 10:54 IST