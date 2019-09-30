e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

WhatsApp won’t work on these Apple iPhones unless you update iOS

If you still have an iPhone that’s running five-year-old iOS version, you may lose access to WhatsApp soon.

tech Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Here’s how you can update your iPhone
Here’s how you can update your iPhone(HT Photo)
         

WhatsApp has quietly updated its support page to drop support for iPhones running on older generation of iOS. According to the updated WhatsApp’s support page, WhatsApp will not work on iPhones running on iOS 8, which launched in 2014. The changes come into effect on February 1, 2020.

The update comes months after WhatsApp announced dropping support for older versions of Android. Users with smartphones running Android 2.3.7 and older have until February 1, 2020 to access the application. WhatsApp will also stop working on Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019.

“We don’t explicitly restrict the use of jailbroken or unlocked devices. However, because these modifications might affect the functionality of your device, we can’t provide support for devices using modified versions of the iPhone’s operating system,” said WhatsApp on its FAQ page.

 

If you still have an iPhone running on the ancient iOS iteration, here’s what you can do to switch to the latest iOS version. Plug your iPhone into power or ensure your phone has enough battery. Also, make sure you’ve access to an active internet connection (mobile internet or Wi-Fi).

Next, tap on Settings > General > Software update. Tap on download and install. Once the installation is complete, your iPhone will reboot. Enter the passcode and get started with the newer version.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 09:39 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech