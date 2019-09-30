WhatsApp won’t work on these Apple iPhones unless you update iOS

tech

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:40 IST

WhatsApp has quietly updated its support page to drop support for iPhones running on older generation of iOS. According to the updated WhatsApp’s support page, WhatsApp will not work on iPhones running on iOS 8, which launched in 2014. The changes come into effect on February 1, 2020.

The update comes months after WhatsApp announced dropping support for older versions of Android. Users with smartphones running Android 2.3.7 and older have until February 1, 2020 to access the application. WhatsApp will also stop working on Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019.

“We don’t explicitly restrict the use of jailbroken or unlocked devices. However, because these modifications might affect the functionality of your device, we can’t provide support for devices using modified versions of the iPhone’s operating system,” said WhatsApp on its FAQ page.

No support for iOS 8!

You can still use WhatsApp on iOS 8, but if you reinstall the app, you will no longer able to verify your account.

The iOS 8 compatibility will be fully removed in February 1, 2020.

Windows Phone is confirmed to be deprecated after December 31, 2019. pic.twitter.com/JGRoSBAmMm — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 22, 2019

If you still have an iPhone running on the ancient iOS iteration, here’s what you can do to switch to the latest iOS version. Plug your iPhone into power or ensure your phone has enough battery. Also, make sure you’ve access to an active internet connection (mobile internet or Wi-Fi).

Next, tap on Settings > General > Software update. Tap on download and install. Once the installation is complete, your iPhone will reboot. Enter the passcode and get started with the newer version.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 09:39 IST