WhatsApp’s next big update could bring ‘self-destructing’ messaging feature

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature on its Android app which will make it easier for users to delete messages.

tech Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp tests new feature on Android.
WhatsApp tests new feature on Android. (WhatsApp)
         

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will make messages ‘magically’ disappear. Through this feature users will be able to set a schedule for messages to disappear from the chat.

WhatsApp’s disappearing messages feature is currently being tested in the alpha stage. The feature isn’t available for WhatsApp public beta users as yet. First spotted by WABetaInfo, disappearing messages is currently available only for group chats. Disappearing messages feature can be turned on from the group settings menu. This feature may sound confusing as WhatsApp already offers ‘Delete for Everyone’, but it has a different purpose.

How it works

Once the feature is turned on users need to select a time after which messages will disappear from the chat. At present, there are two time options of 5 seconds and 1 hour. After this, any message sent will start disappearing from the chat after 5 seconds or 1 hour. Users will have to manually turn off this feature to stop messages from disappearing.

Unlike deleting messages on WhatsApp, this feature will leave no trace of it. WhatsApp lets users delete messages permanently but it leaves a note on the chat saying “This message has been deleted”. But with the upcoming feature it will be like that message never existed.

WABetaInfo notes that this feature is available only for group chats right now. WhatsApp may extend it to personal chats as well in the future. WhatsApp regularly tests features in alpha and beta stage before the stable release. However, these features don’t necessarily make it to the stable version of WhatsApp. But it would still be interesting to see disappearing messages arrive on the app.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 11:13 IST

