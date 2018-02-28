WhatsApp working on a new feature to block spam messages

The latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android shows two new features being tested. The first feature will show “Forwarded Message” in chats if a spam post has been forwarded from another group. The next feature enables users to send stickers to other chats.

WhatsApp’s latest feature will possibly help stop mass-level spam circulation on its platform which often leads to the spread of fake news online. “Forwarded Message” will appear on top of every post that spammers forward to groups en masse.

The feature has been spotted by WABetaInfo that follows WhatsApp Google Play Beta Programme in the version 2.18.67.

“Today, WhatsApp has modified the behaviour of the feature, that will show on the bubble (when the feature will be enabled in future), a “Forwarded Message” string, if the message has been forwarded from another chat (or from the same chat),” read the information on the website.

When a message is forwarded a lot of times, you can notice the label on the bubble.

A spammer sends spam messages to multiple users, selecting them in his contacts list, picking these data from the Internet or from some registration services.

These messages may contain unwanted advertising and fake news, and they often invite you to forward the message to your contacts.

At present, WhatsApp does not block the forwarding of a message more than 25 times.

“The spammers may start to forward a new message to bypass the new move but this operation will certainly slow down and discourage them,” said the information.

Stickers on WhatsApp have been spotted overtime. With more sightings, it could be possible for this feature to roll out anytime soon.

These two features are currently under development. It’s not necessary that WhatsApp will eventually roll out the features for its users.