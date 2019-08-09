WhatsApp working on Instagram-like boomerang feature

tech

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:42 IST

WhatsApp regularly rolls out new features dedicated for chats. The messaging app also continuously tests new features. This time, WhatsApp is working on a new media feature that can be sent on chats and uploaded as status as well.

WhatsApp is testing a boomerang feature similar to Instagram’s boomerang. As spotted by WABetaInfo, this feature is currently in beta but not for public beta users. Android and iOS users who are on the latest WhatsApp beta may not be able to use the feature as yet. There is also no word on whether WhatsApp will implement boomerang on its app.

WhatsApp’s boomerang feature lets users create loop videos for duration of less than 7 seconds. Boomerang on WhatsApp will be available in the video section of the app. To use this feature, one needs to open the WhatsApp camera located on the left corner of the home screen. Record a video for less than 7 seconds and select the boomerang option from the top right corner.

Users can send the boomerang to their contacts on chats or upload it as a status. At the same time, users can choose to send the video as it is or as a GIF. This feature seems pretty cool as users will be able to easily make boomerang videos on WhatsApp itself. The move isn’t surprising as Facebook is slowly integrating its apps WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger in more ways.

Instagram has a built-in boomerang option for Stories. Instagram first launched Boomerang app in 2015, and it later integrated the feature on the app.

