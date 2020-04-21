e-paper
Home / Tech / WhatsApp, World Health Organisation launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers

WhatsApp, World Health Organisation launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers

WhatsApp‘s new “Together at Home” sticker pack comes with 21 stickers and in different languages including English and Hindi.

tech Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:31 IST
Marcia Sekhose
Marcia Sekhose
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp’s new sticker pack comes in Hindi, English and more languages.
WhatsApp’s new sticker pack comes in Hindi, English and more languages.(WhatsApp)
         

WhatsApp on Tuesday announced the launch of a new “Together at Home” sticker pack in partnership with the World Health Organisation. The new sticker pack is available in 11 languages including English and Hindi.

WhatsApp’s new sticker pack features 21 new stickers each highlighting different activities people are engaging in as they stay home. Some of these WhatsApp stickers also have text on them like “We’ll do this together” and “You’re my hero”. The text on these stickers are visible in Hindi as well for users in India. It comes in more languages like Arabic, French, German, and Indonesian.

How to use Together at Home WhatsApp Stickers

Users can find the new sticker through the sticker section on WhatsApp. Tap on the sticker icon located on the text bar and select the ‘+’ icon on the right corner. Here’s you’ll find a list of sticker packs including the new Together at Home stickers. Select the arrow down button to download the sticker pack. Now go back to the chat box and you’ll find the new stickers added to your collection.

WhatsApp’s “Together at Home” sticker pack.
WhatsApp’s “Together at Home” sticker pack. ( WhatsApp )

WhatsApp rolled out stickers back in 2018 and it quickly became one of the most popular features on the platform. Every day, billions of stickers are sent by users around the world on WhatsApp, the company said.

The new sticker pack is part of WhatsApp’s latest Covid-19 efforts with the World Health Organisation. It recently launched a WHO chatbot on WhatsApp, and launched its Covid-19 information hub as well. WhatsApp has also reduced the number of frequently forwarded messages to only one chat a time to help prevent the spread of misinformation on Covid-19.

