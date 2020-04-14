WHO Covid-19 app enters testing phase on Android, here’s what it will do

tech

Local government and medical institutes have already come up with several apps that help spread the awareness about Covid-19 pandemic and list precautions that one can take to stay safe. However, the biggest medical organisation of all, WHO is now working on a Covid-19 app that has just entered the beta phase. As spotted by 9to5Google, the official app will be coming to Android, iOS and web platforms and will include everything from latest news, tips to alerts and more regarding the pandemic.

The app is currently available for Android in beta phase to limited users and is named as ‘WHO COVID-19’. The app was proposed by a team of volunteers and experts called ‘WHO Covid App Collective’. The team also consists of Microsoft and Google employees in addition to WHO advisors and ambassadors.

WHO COVID-19 app screenshots. ( 9to5Google )

The entire product roadmap of the app has been mentioned on GitHub.com. From the Github page it can be deciphered that the app may send you alerts based on your location and may also have ‘self-triage’ tools to help you know if you have Covid-19 symptoms or not. According to the screenshots shared by 9to5Google, the app is seen with a dedicated ‘Information & tools’ section that includes questions on the pandemic, tips to protect yourself, travel advice, press and news among others. It also shows the latest number of cases globally along with the death toll.

WHO Covid-19 app is also said to ask your permission to access your Google Maps location history on Android and iOS to implement contact tracing, a tech that uses phones location data and Bluetooth to tell you if someone near you is infected or not. However, it is not for sure if this feature will show up in the final version.