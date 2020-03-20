WHO is now on WhatsApp to answer all your questions about COVID-19

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 23:52 IST

The World Health Organization (WHO) is on WhatsApp, according to reports, and you can log on to their channel to get the latest updates and also check facts about the pandemic.

WHO declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, so if you ask us, there is no one better to answer all questions you might have about the virus.

Shared by the WHO Uganda account on Twitter (not the main WHO account though) the number has been ‘fact-checked’ and is legitimate.

To receive updates on #COVID19 from WHO add this number— +41 79 893 18 92 to your contacts and send a @WhatsApp message. You’ll automatically be registered to receive updates and also have an option to ask for more information as shown below. pic.twitter.com/WXaGd88AGf — WHO Uganda (@WHOUganda) March 20, 2020

The profile for the number that has been shares, +41798931892, is a verified business account under the name of World Health Organization.

Essentially, this number works like a newsletter that you can subscribe to by messaging ‘Hi’. Once you have done that, you will be given various options that you can select by typing the co-related number as sent in the message. The answers are given and the information is supplied by a chatbot.

This is exactly the model the Indian government has used for the MyGov Corona Helpdesk it has created on WhatsApp.

You can ask for the latest stats on the coronavirus, read up on advisories, access vetted news and even ask questions on this WhatsApp chat.

This WhatsApp account is a great way to curb the spread of misinformation amongst those who rely on WhatsApp for information. There is a Mythbusters option for this as well.

WhatsApp on their end has also launched a Coronavirus Information Hub in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, WHO and Unicef. This is a dedicated web page that has advice on the COVID-19 and information about how to use WhatsApp features to stay connected in these times of social distancing.

WhatsApp’s has also announced a donation of $1 million to the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN).

Today @WhatsApp has launched a hub for health workers, educators, small businesses, and others that are using WhatsApp to support one another during this extraordinary crisis. You can check it out here https://t.co/ziwqtvbqXP — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) March 18, 2020

Other tech giants have also joined the fight to stop the spread of misinformation around the coronavirus pandemic including WhatsApp parent company, Facebook. Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter and YouTube have joined forces to tackle misinformation together and have invited other companies to join them.