Why is OnePlus 6 getting an iPhone X-like notch display? Pete Lau explains

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei yesterday confirmed the obvious: A notch on its upcoming OnePlus 6.

Soon afterwards, Pete Lau – the second OnePlus founder – wrote a long blog post on why the company is embracing the notch display design popularised by Apple’s iPhone X. However, the notch on OnePlus 6 will be smaller, and the design will hopefully be more appealing too (unlike other Android copies).

Pete Lau defended the company’s decision to implement this design on their upcoming flagship smartphone by saying that “our components no longer require the entire width of a top bezel”. The company appears to have had an epiphany on utilising the maximum space available on the smartphone screen for its display.

On the company’s decision to place the notch at the centre and not elsewhere, Lau said, “Moving the module elsewhere would affect the angle of the camera, making it harder to orient the camera and take photos quickly. Such a move would also compromise the speed and reliability of our industry-leading Face Unlock feature.”

As seen on the iPhone X, the space on top freed up by the notch will show the notification and status icons. Lau also said that the display selected for OnePlus 6 offers not only maximum utilization of space but also “superior performance”. OnePlus 6 is expected to feature a 6.28-inch display.

In terms of availability, Lau said that the display chosen for OnePlus 6 will be readily available for faster production and delivery. Lau further highlighted the different problems that could arise with users on the OnePlus 6’s notch. OnePlus’ custom OxygenOS will be optimised to ensure that users get to access and read all notifications.

Although the top bezel will be cut out for more display, there will still be a chin on the OnePlus. Lau said that the bottom bezel is required to connect the display to the internal hardware. OnePlus is also being quite precise with viewing experience on the OnePlus 6. The smartphone will come with a compatibility mode that lets users black out the notch area while watching videos in landscape mode.

OnePlus isn’t the first to embrace the notch display design for its smartphone. Android players like Vivo, Oppo and Huawei have already shamelessly unveiled smartphones that look like carbon copies of the iPhone X. However, considering OnePlus’ track record with offering power-packed smartphones, OnePlus 6 will hopefully look more appealing than the existing models.