Why Tinder delayed its interactive video series, Swipe Night

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 20:41 IST

Tinder, the popular dating app recently introduced its own interactive video series called Swipe Night. The in-app apocalyptic adventure, which was expected to reach India soon, has now been delayed indefinitely. The company announced it in the official newsroom website. The reason for the delay is coronavirus outbreak and the number of people it has affected around the world. Since Swipe Night is an apocalyptic adventure interactive video series, Tinder thinks it might not be the right time to launch it. The firm has also not revealed when exactly will it launch the interactive video series.

“We’ve decided not to launch the Swipe Night series around the world this weekend. We were excited to bring this innovation to our members outside of the US, but given the series’ apocalyptic theme, and because we are sensitive to the current events our members are experiencing, we felt it would be difficult to launch it in the right spirit,” stated the post.

Tinder introduced Swipe Night back in September last year. The company defined the service as a “first-of-its-kind, original interactive adventure that represents a whole new way to match.” The first-person adventure has some ‘key turning points’ where the Tinder members will decide what happens next. It also impacts who they match with in the end. “Now that half of Tinder members are Gen Z (18-25), we’ve built an entire experience that speaks their language. We can’t think of a better way to break the ice than over emojis and the apocalypse,” states the post.

The company is making this move in order to tap in to the Gen-Z crowd, which now comprise majority of users on the platform.